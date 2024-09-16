UEFA federation to discuss Russia's admission to competitions

16 Sep. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The RFU will discuss with UEFA the issue of Russian teams' participation in international tournaments in the coming days. The meeting will take place in France.

The issue of the return of Russian national teams and clubs to international competitions will be discussed this week in France. This was announced by the Secretary General of the Russian Football Union.

Maxim Mitrofanov noted that this will be an internal event. All the general secretaries and presidents of the federations that are part of UEFA will participate in it.

He also responded to the decision to assign Russia with only 4.333 points towards the current season's UEFA men's ranking.

"When the issue of return is considered, then we will pose a more strict question about the coefficients, I consider this unfair,”

– the RFU Secretary General said.