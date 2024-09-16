Wind dries up Azov Sea in Kuban

16 Sep. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Screenshot from the telegram channel "Primorsko-Akhtarskaya TV and Radio Company ATV"

It will not be possible to relax on the Azov Sea in Kuban these days, despite the wonderful warm weather. The strong wind there "drove" the water away from the coastline to unfavorable marks.

The Azov Sea in the Yeisk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk districts of the Krasnodar Territory has become shallow due to wind drift. The water has gone away from the usual marks in the area of ​​​​Yeisk, the village of Dolzhanskaya and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Krasnodar Territory warns.

The natural phenomenon affected the water level in the Azov Sea. Thus, it fell to unfavorable marks, and in some places even lower, which is why rescuers asked vacationers to stay at home.

Today, the Primorsko-Akhtarsk TV and Radio Company ATV published photographs of the coast on its Telegram channel. On them, the water has receded from the shore by several meters, exposing part of the seabed.

"It's high time for "treasure hunters," the TV company jokes.