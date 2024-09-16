Over 60 Georgian citizens hit by US visa restrictions

16 Sep. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A group of Georgian citizens have fallen under US sanctions. Visa restrictions are being introduced for dozens of the Republic’s citizens.

The United States has included several Georgian citizens in the sanctions list, a statement published by the State Department on September 16 reads.

The restrictive measures include two “leaders of an extremist group,” the head of one of the departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and his deputy.

The State Department press service noted that all of these people are involved in serious human rights violations.

The statement also runs that visa restrictions are being introduced for over 60 Georgian citizens for undermining democracy. They include high-ranking officials, businessmen, law enforcement officers, legislators, as well as their relatives.