Türkiye successfully tests national air defense system

16 Sep. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Screenshot from the video of the Defense Industry Agency

Türkiye successfully tested its own air defense system SİPER Product-2 or "Steel Dome" at the Sinop Test Center. The system demonstrated excellent results in combating fighters and cruise missiles.

The tests of the Turkish-developed air defense system SİPER Product-2, known as "Steel Dome", which took place at the Sinop Test Center, were successfully completed, the Defense Industry Agency reported today.

The new Turkish air defense system demonstrated its wide capabilities during the firing tests, in which the fire control center, data link, as well as the missile launch systems and missiles of SİPER Product-2 were involved, the Turkish media reports.