Iranian President talks about relations with Russia, China

16 Sep. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IRNA

Iran will build up relations with neighboring countries, including Russia and China, and will do everything to ensure that they develop progressively, based on honor, wisdom and expediency, the Iranian President said at his first press conference.

Today, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held his first press conference in Tehran, during which he clearly outlined the goals and objectives of the country's foreign policy.

"We are trying to improve our relations, firstly, with neighboring countries. We will definitely carry out foreign diplomacy based on honor, wisdom and expediency, and most of our ties are related to China, Russia and neighboring countries. What China has done in terms of mediation between us and Saudi Arabia to resolve problems is a big step for coordination in the region,”

- Masoud Pezeshkian said.