US confirms its commitment to achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

16 Sep. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The leader of Azerbaijan spoke on the phone with the US Secretary of State. The parties discussed the peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan.

On Monday, September 16, a telephone conversation took place between the President of Azerbaijan and the US Secretary of State, the website of the head of the Azerbaijani state informs.

During the conversation, Ilham Aliyev and Anthony Blinken discussed the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. In particular, the importance of the peace agreement between the countries was emphasized.

"Noting during the conversation that peace has already been achieved in the region, the head of state emphasized that as a result of the efforts of the Azerbaijani side, new realities and status quo based on justice and international law have emerged,”

– the press service of the Azerbaijani leader reported.