International airport to be built in Zhetysu

16 Sep. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A new international airport will soon be built in the Zhetysu region of Kazakhstan. The airport will handle passenger flights and cargo shipping and will serve up to 500 passengers per hour.

A modern cargo and passenger airport will be opened in the special economic zone “Khorgos – Eastern Gate” in the Zhetysu region. It will be built by the Kazakh-German consortium SKYHANSA, the press service of the country's Ministry of Transport reports.

"As part of the official visit of Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz to Kazakhstan, a framework agreement was signed between the Ministry of Transport and SKYHANSA on the implementation of the project to build a cargo and passenger airport in the Khorgos – Eastern Gate special economic zone,”

- the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan informed.