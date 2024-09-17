Emomali Rahmon arrives n Astana

17 Sep. 10:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has arrived in the capital of Kazakhstan on a working visit, the press service of the President of Tajikistan reports.

The distinguished guest was met by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, and other officials at the international airport of Astana, Sputnik Kazakhstan reports.

It is expected that the President of Tajikistan will participate in the meeting of Heads of state "Central Asia - Germany", which will be held in Astana. Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz will take part in the meeting. He has come to the country on an official visit at the invitation of the Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.