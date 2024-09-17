Moscow-Mineralnye Vody plane makes emergency landing in Volgograd

17 Sep. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Aeroflot plane, which was flying from Moscow to Mineralnye Vody, had to land in Volgograd, the press service of Volgograd Airport writes.

The plane with passengers left Sheremetyevo at 7:05 Moscow time and was supposed to reach Mineralnye Vody at 9:50. However, the plane made an emergency landing in Volgograd at 8:30.

As explained by the press service, the reason for the emergency landing was the passenger's poor health. He was removed from the plane and handed over to medical staff. The plane is now ready for further departure.