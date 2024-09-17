Russia joins Azerbaijan's fight for Caspian ecology

17 Sep. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Russia are extremely concerned about the problem of shallowing of the Caspian Sea. This issue was raised during Russian President Vladimir Putin's August visit to Baku, Russian Ambassador to the Republic Mikhail Evdokimov said at a roundtable discussion on regional climate strategies.

"As a result (of the meeting), a decision was made to create a bilateral working group on Caspian issues, and it was also proposed to create a group within the five Caspian states for joint efforts to prevent further shallowing of the sea",

Mikhail Evdokimov said.

He noted that today's roundtable is Russia's contribution to the preparation of COP29. The conference will be held in the Azerbaijani capital from November 11 to 24.

"Our goal is to inform about the efforts of the Russian Federation in this direction. Besides, the goal is to talk about the steps within the EAEU to combat climate change with the help of colleagues from the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC)",

Mikhail Evdokimov said.

Earlier, following a meeting with Ilham Aliyev, Vladimir Putin instructed the Governor of the Astrakhan Region Igor Babushkin to prepare a report on the problems of the Caspian Sea. Later, the Russian government will take up this issue.