17 Sep. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tremors were registered in the Caspian Sea. This was reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Dagestan.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 was registered 50 km from Izberbash in Dagestan.

"In Izberbash and the Kayakent district, tremors were not felt on the ground, and there were no complaints or calls from the population",

the Emergencies Ministry of Russia in Dagestan said.