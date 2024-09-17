Akmola region to process million eggs per day

17 Sep. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A large Kazakhstani company specializing in raising laying hens, producing feed for them, and processing chicken eggs has taken on a grandiose project — the construction of the country's largest plant for processing the in-demand product in the Akmola Region, the regional akimat reported.

"The company has already signed an agreement with the world leader in egg product production, Thornico (Sanovo). In addition to this, government support measures will be used to finance the project",

the Akimat of Akmola region said.

12.5 billion tenge ($26 million) will be invested in the plant. It will specialize in the production of safe pasteurized liquid and dry egg products with a longer shelf life and better culinary characteristics compared to fresh chicken eggs, Sputnik Kazakhstan reports.

The regional authorities are confident that the construction of a new egg plant will make a serious step in the development of the country's agro-industrial sector.