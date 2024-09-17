Kazakhstan ready to increase supplies of oil to Germany

17 Sep. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan is ready to increase oil exports to the German market. This statement was made by the President of the Republic Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on September 17.

He emphasized that Kazakhstan hoped for support in ensuring hydrocarbon supplies.

"We count on further support from German partners to ensure long-term and stable hydrocarbon supplies",

the Kazakh President said.

According to Tokayev, the dialogue between the two countries at the highest level, which began a year ago, has become regular and more trustworthy.