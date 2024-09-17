Russians more often spend fall holidays in Azerbaijan

17 Sep. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan is one of the underrated, but increasingly popular vacation destinations among Russians. In the fall, tourists in Azerbaijan can enjoy seasides, health and spa resorts, urban and agricultural tourism.

This autumn, Russians are booking tours to Azerbaijan more actively than last year. Tour operators report a several-fold increase in demand, ATOR informs.

Thus, Intourist, Russian Express and Coral Travel report a two-fold increase in the popularity of autumn vacations in Azerbaijan, PEGAS Touristik - a 47% increase, FUN&SUN and Anex - 20%. According to the Let’s Fly (part of Sletat.ru) operator, the number of bookings for autumn tours to Azerbaijan is now 5.5 times higher than a year ago.

The average cost for a tour is 95,500 rubles. Over the year, prices have increased by approximately 19%.