First students arrive at Karabakh University in Khankendi

17 Sep. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Karabakh University in Khankendi is ready to start the first academic year, and the arrival of students is currently underway.

Registration and placement of students in the university dormitory has been held since September 16. An info tour has been organized for students so that they can get acquainted with both the university and the city of Khankendi.

"The process of students' arrival in Khankendi will continue in stages until September 22",

the university working group said.

A total of 1,200 students will study at the new university in Karabakh this year. The teaching staff consists of 150 people.

"Since this is the first academic year at the university, the first week will be an introductory one. The training will start on September 23",

the Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said.