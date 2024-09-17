Azerbaijan, Georgia agree on most of common border

17 Sep. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Representatives of Azerbaijan and Georgia have completed over 65% of the agreement on the common border. Baku noted that there are no contentious issues between the countries.

Azerbaijan and Georgia continue to work on agreeing on the common state border, the press-secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan said at the briefing.

“Since 1996, the current commission has been working on the delimitation between the two countries, and two-thirds of the border is still considered agreed. We believe that there are no contentious issues on the Azerbaijani-Georgian border, there are uncoordinated issues,”

– Aykhan Hajizade said.

He emphasized that this is completely natural, since the border issue is very complex and important for any country.