Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan consider signing oil contract

17 Sep. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The heads of the Ministries of Energy of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan held a meeting at which they discussed an issue of concluding an oil supply contract. The parties also touched upon other issues of energy cooperation.

A long-term oil supply contract may be concluded between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

The proposal was made at a meeting of the heads of the Ministries of Energy of the two countries by Kyrgyz Minister Taalaibek Ibrayev. The bilateral meeting took place on the sidelines of the 4th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTG).

The head of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan noted the high level of experience of Azerbaijan in the field of oil development and production. Azerbaijan was offered participation in hydropower and renewable energy projects in Kyrgyzstan.