Georgian authorities to discuss with Biden sanctions against country

17 Sep. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: social networks of Irakli Kobakhidze

The head of the Georgian government will talk to the American administration about sanctions against the republic.

The Prime Minister of Georgia is going to discuss with the administration of Joe Biden the issue of the US sanctions against the republic, Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"Of course, we will talk. I personally will talk. We will discuss all the issues,”

– the head of government said.

Earlier, the United States included several Georgian citizens in the sanctions lists and announced visa restrictions for dozens of citizens of the republic and their relatives.