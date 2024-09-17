Ingushetia's predators to be vaccinated through food

17 Sep. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Ingushetia's predators will be fed rabies vaccines. In Ingushetia's hunting grounds, baits for carnivores containing an edible rabies vaccine will be laid out.

"Nazran, Sunzhensky, Malgobeksky and Dzheyrakhsky hunting grounds have been given 400 doses of rabies bait vaccine for wild carnivores. The vaccine is an edible bait briquette several centimeters in size, which has a strong odor. Wild animals, eating the briquette, receive the necessary dose of the drug to immunize the body against rabies,”

- press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Republic informed.