Shoigu visits Iran

17 Sep. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the President of Iran

The Secretary of the Russian Security Council has arrived in Iran. During the unannounced visit, Sergey Shoygu met with President Masoud Pezeshkian and Ali Akbar Ahmadian.

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu is currently on a visit to Tehran, Russian and Iranian media report.

The visit of the Secretary of the Russian Security Council to the Islamic Republic was not announced.

The first to report was RT: the TV channel published a video of Shoigu's meeting with the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the IRI, Ali Akbar Ahmadian. The participants in the talks discussed cooperation between Moscow and Tehran. Shoigu and Ahmadian paid special attention to Tehran's position regarding transport routes and corridors that lead to Azerbaijan.