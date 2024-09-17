400 mln rubles spent on school textbooks in Kabardino-Balkaria

17 Sep. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

This year, the purchase of school textbooks cost the authorities of the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic almost 400 mln rubles. All educational institutions are fully provided with books, local authorities report.

In 2024, 387 mln rubles were allocated for the purchase of school textbooks in Kabardino-Balkaria, the Ministry of Education of the Republic reports.

According to the ministry, the purchase of textbooks from the “regional component” section cost 29 mln rubles.

“This year, over 100,000 books from the “regional component” section were received by schools in Kabardino-Balkaria. These are books on subjects such as “Native Language” and “Native Literature” (Kabardino-Circassian language and Balkarian language),”

– the press service of the ministry informed.