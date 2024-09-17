Overchuk, Mustafayev meet in Moscow

17 Sep. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Deputy Prime Ministers, co-chairs of the Russian-Azerbaijani intergovernmental commission Alexei Overchuk and Shahin Mustafayev held a meeting in the Russian capital.

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, co-chair of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, Shahin Mustafayev, arrived in Moscow. In the Russian capital, he met with his counterpart Alexei Overchuk, the message published on the website of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers reads.

The meeting was dedicated to the issues in developing the agreements that were reached at the talks between the heads of state in Baku on August 19.

In particular, Overchuk and Mustafayev discussed Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation in such areas as trade and economics, as well as scientific and technical cooperation.