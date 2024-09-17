Kuban harvests almost 12 mln tons of grain

17 Sep. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Almost 12 mln tons of grain were harvested in Krasnodar Krai, the head of the region announced.

According to the head of Kuban, this year, despite the bad weather at the beginning of spring, the region managed to harvest an impressive grain harvest, reaching almost 12 million tons.

In addition to grain crops, active harvesting of sugar beets, corn, sunflower and soybeans is underway. Rice harvesting has begun on an area of over 117,000 hectares. Kuban is one of the leaders in rice production in Russia, thanks to favorable climatic conditions. The harvesting of vegetables, fruits and grapes is also in full swing.