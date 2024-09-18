Tbilisi responds to US sanctions with call to comply with Constitution

18 Sep. 9:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Adhering to the Constitution of Georgia is mandatory for everyone, the Prime Minister, Irakli Kobakhidze, recalled in response to US restrictions.

The Prime Minister was asked what appeal he would make to banks regarding the restrictions that had been imposed by Washington against employees of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"Everyone must adhere to Georgian legislation and the Constitution. This is a very simple thing that I can say. This is a basic requirement of the rule of law. No one can go beyond the Constitution of Georgia",

the Prime Minister said.

According to him, the main thing for everyone is respect for Georgian legislation, while all other issues will be resolved gradually.

Let us remind you that the day before, the USA announced sanctions that are being imposed on 4 Georgian citizens. The blacklists include employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and leaders of Alt-Info. In addition to this, Washington is working on introducing visa restrictions against several dozen, or more precisely, over 60 Georgian citizens and their relatives.