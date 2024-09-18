Baku hosts Caspian Energy Forum

18 Sep. 10:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 12th International Caspian Energy Forum has begun its work in Azerbaijan's capital. The Caspian Energy Club organized the forum.

The forum will feature environmental experts from Azerbaijan - Deputy Minister of Energy Orkhan Zeynalov, Deputy Minister of Ecology Umayra Tağıyeva, Head of the Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Renewable Energy Sources Javid Abdullayev, as well as representatives of various companies, in particular Masdar, Acwa Power and SOCAR.

The event will be followed by the first non-gas forum.

Earlier, the Baku Energy Week was held in the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan. It brought together several exhibitions on the topic of oil and gas and "green" energy as well as an energy forum. About 37 countries took part in the event.