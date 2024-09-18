Azerbaijani authorities show Kalbajar to foreign ambassadors

18 Sep. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A delegation of representatives of embassies accredited in Azerbaijan, senior staff of international organizations and military attaches are making a trip to the Kalbajar region of the country liberated from Armenian occupation.

The delegation is accompanied by Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev.

"We are on a visit to Kalbajar with the diplomatic corps, departing from Naftalan, which had been on the frontline of Armenia’s military occupation for many years. After the anti-terror operation, access to Kalbajar, surrounded by mountains, has significantly improved through the Aghdara region. On the way, we will visit the Sarsang Reservoir, which was long used for hydroterrorism by Armenia, as well as newly inaugurated residential buildings, industrial, cultural, religious and other facilities opened by President Ilham Aliyev recently",

Hikmet Hajiyev said.

The Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan told the participants of the trip that the Kalbajar region was occupied during a military offensive from Armenia in 1993, which determined Armenia's responsibility as an occupying state. Before the occupation, Kalbajar and its civilian population were under blockade for about a year, with its only exit to the "mainland" through the serpentine Omar Pass with very limited access.

"During the occupation, and even while withdrawing from Kalbajar, civilian property and cultural monuments were destroyed and looted by Armenians. And now Armenia and its supporters in Western institutions, along with paid lobbyists shamelessly or without the slightest sense of guilt, continue to make baseless and absurd accusations against Azerbaijan. We live in a hypocritical world. But "the truth and justice may bend, but they will not break!"",

Hikmet Hajiyev said.

It is planned that representatives of the diplomatic departments of the countries will visit the Sugovushan and Sarsang reservoirs, the Yukhari Veng hydroelectric power station, new residential buildings built in Kalbajar, a secondary school, the Istisu mineral water plant and other attractions in the region.

Let us remind you that during his next visit to the Kalbajar region on September 2 of this year, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took part in the opening ceremonies of important transport and infrastructure projects and public catering facilities in the city of Kalbajar. The diplomats' trip follows the visit of the President.