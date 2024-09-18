Flying taxis in Dubai to be launched in 2026

18 Sep. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Air taxis are planned to be launched in Dubai in a little over a year, RTA head Khaled Al Awadhi said.

"We have a plan to launch the air taxi service by the first quarter of 2026. We are currently working on testing and certifying the vehicle itself with our partners Joby Aviation, an American company",

the head of the transport department said.

Vertical airports (or vertiports) will be built for air taxis. There will be four such ports in total, two of which will start operating in 2026.

Air taxi services in Dubai are expected to be more affordable than helicopters, RIA Novosti reports.