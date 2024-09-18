Ilham Aliyev establishes City day for Khankendi, Khojaly, Khojavand and Aghdara

18 Sep. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

From now on, September 20 is not only the date of liberation from occupation, but also an official holiday for the Azerbaijani cities of Khankendi, Khojaly, Khojavand and Aghdara. The President of the Republic, Ilham Aliyev, signed an order according to which City Days will be held on this day.

"The Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, together with the relevant special representative offices of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, shall take the necessary measures to resolve the issues arising from this Order",

Ilham Aliyev said.

Earlier, City Days for other Azerbaijani settlements liberated from occupation had also been established.