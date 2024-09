18 Sep. 14:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another earthquake was recorded in Türkiye on Wednesday night.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismic Center, the hypocenter of the natural phenomenon was located at a depth of 10 km and 30 km southeast of Malatya. Experts estimated the magnitude at 4.5.

There is no information about the damage caused by the tremors or about casualties.