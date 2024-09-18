Health Ministry: Cancer vaccine production to begin in Russia soon

18 Sep. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Head of the Health Ministry Mikhail Murashko spoke about the situation with the cancer vaccine in Russia.

"Everything is going according to plan. Preclinical studies are being conducted. The issue of allocating additional funding for the purchase of equipment for production is currently being resolved",

the Minister said.

There will be no clinical studies since the vaccine is a biomedical cellular product, Murashko clarified. As soon as the "preclinical studies" are completed and production is established, patients will be able to receive the cancer vaccine, he explained in an interview with RIA Novosti.