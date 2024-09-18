Russia succumbs to US in money transfers to Georgia

18 Sep. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Transfers to Georgia from Russia have significantly decreased in August. Previously, the Russian Federation was always the leader, this time it was overtaken by the US and Italy.

Russians began to make fewer transfers to Georgia. In August, the Russian Federation dropped to 3rd place, giving up its leadership to the US and Italy, statistics show.

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has been a confident leader in the number of transfers to Georgia. In total, Russians transferred $461 mln. The Italians, who were in 2nd place, transferred about $372 mln, and the Americans were the 3rd with $365 mln.

In August, the situation was slightly different. The US now occupies the 1st place in the list with transfers of $50.8 mln. It is followed by Italy with $49.3 mln. Russia is only the 3rd with $42.6 mln.