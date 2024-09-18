Head of Apsheronsk arrested in Kuban

18 Sep. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A criminal case has been initiated against the mayor of Apsheronsk in Krasnodar Krai. This morning, it was reported that the official had been detained.

On Wednesday, September 18, the head of Apsheronsk was arrested in the Krasnodar Krai, a statement published by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reads.

Andrey Korolenko is suspected of abuse of power.

“The Goryacheklyuchevsky interdistrict investigative department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has initiated a criminal case against the head of the administration of the Apsheronsk urban settlement. He is accused of abuse of power,”

– the press service of the Committee informed.

Last fall, the administration signed an agreement with a construction company to repair the bridge.

The investigation notes that the contractor informed the mayor about the discovery of utility networks that prevented the reconstruction from starting. Knowing well that the administration should remove these obstacles, the official assigned the execution of these works to a contractor.