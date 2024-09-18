EU considers tightening of visa issuance to Russian citizens

18 Sep. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The EU countries may tighten the procedure for issuing visas to Russians. This issue largely depends on how the measures already taken will be implemented.

The European Union is assessing the implementation by the countries of the community of restrictions on issuing visas to Russian citizens and strengthening control over Russians at the EU borders, European Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said, speaking at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"We have suspended the simplified visa procedure with the Russian Federation. We have prepared instructions for EU member states on stricter rules for issuing visas and additional checks for Russian citizens at the EU borders,”

– the European Commissioner said.

According to her, whether additional steps will be taken depends on how these measures are being implemented.