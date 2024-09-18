Melikov appointed security official as Minister of Nature of Dagestan

18 Sep. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ratmir Rasulov became the head of the Ministry of Nature of Dagestan. The relevant decree was signed by Sergey Melikov. Rasulov had been acting minister since June, before that he had worked in the law enforcement agencies.

Acting head of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology of Dagestan Ratmir Rasulov was approved for the position, the relevant decree was signed by head of the Republic Sergey Melikov.

It is worth recalling that Rasulov temporarily headed the department since July 11 of this year, but now he will be in charge of the ministry on a permanent basis.

Before his appointment to the new position, Rasulov worked in law enforcement agencies and had been fighting against corruption for over 20 years.