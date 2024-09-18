Russia-Azerbaijan trade turnover reaches almost $3 bln

18 Sep. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Federation and Azerbaijan continue to gradually increase mutual trade turnover. In the first 8 months of this year, it exceeded $2.9 bln.

For the first 8 months of this year, trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan has reached $2.9 bln. The relevant information appeared on the website of the State Customs Committee of the Republic.

This is 5.7% more than in January-August last year.

According to the Committee, in the first 8 months of this year, Azerbaijan supplied products to Russia for $767.4 mln (a decrease of 3.4%), and imported $2.1 bln (an increase of 9.4%).