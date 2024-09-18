Moscow welcomes Pakistan's bid to join BRICS

18 Sep. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Alexey Overchuk said that Russia supported Pakistan's bid to join BRICS. He noted that the special fraternal relations between the countries of the association attract many states.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said that Moscow highly appreciates Pakistan's bid to join BRICS.

He noted that the special fraternal relations that have developed between the BRICS countries attract many states from all over the world.

Overchuk stressed that Russia is pleased with Islamabad's aspirations to become a member of the association.

It is worth adding that in November 2023, Pakistan applied to join BRICS. Islamabad expressed hope for Moscow's support.