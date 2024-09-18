18 Sep. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Irakli Kobakhidze's social networks

The Georgian Prime Minister believes that the US is ruining relations between Tbilisi and Washington with its sanctions against citizens of the republic. According to him, such behavior is preventing a reset of relations.

The sanctions imposed by the United States against Georgia do not contribute to a reset of relations between the countries. The Prime Minister of the Republic made this statement on September 17.

Irakli Kobakhidze emphasized that these sanctions are ruining Georgian-American ties.

"Naturally, such steps, such decisions do not contribute to a reset of relations. The decision made was precisely to ruin Georgian-American relations. Anyone can see who might be happy with this,”

– the head of government said.