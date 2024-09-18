Israel declares start of new phase of the war

18 Sep. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IDF

The Israeli authorities have announced that the war has entered a new phase, during which military action will unfold in the northern front on the border with Lebanon.

Israel will focus its military efforts in the northern direction on the border with Lebanon. The corresponding statement was made by Defense Minister Yoav Galant during a meeting with the military, which took place this evening at the Ramat David Airbase.

"The center of gravity is shifting to the North. We are transferring forces, resources and energy to the North,”

– the Minister said.

According to Galant, Israel is currently beginning a "new phase" of the war, and called for "adapting."