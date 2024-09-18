Putin congratulates head of Ingushetia

18 Sep. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The President of Russia congratulated the head of Ingushetia on his re-election. Vladimir Putin noted that the Caucasus is a special territory and a special culture.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin congratulated the head of Ingushetia Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov on his re-election for a new term.

The President noted that at present, there are many issues that require careful attention to the ongoing processes.

He emphasized that this primarily concerns young people. Putin called for developing production, creating highly qualified personnel and good working places, and also closely monitoring education.

In addition, the head of state called the North Caucasus a special territory and a special culture that adds its own flavor to the general life of the country.