Putin approves Treaty on Strategic Partnership with Iran

18 Sep. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian President agreed to the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to conclude a Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Iran. The document signed by the head of state was published today.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin agreed to the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which the ministry coordinated with other relevant departments, to conclude a Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The president signed the corresponding order today.

The document was published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

It also gives permission to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to include amendments to the draft Treaty during the negotiations that would not be of a fundamental nature.

“I consider it expedient to sign the treaty provided for by this order at the highest level,”

– the order reads.