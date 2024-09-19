Russia and Uzbekistan to launch tourist trains

19 Sep. 9:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Uzbekistan are considering various options for the tourist trains' routes, the Russian Railways reported.

"A representative office of the Russian Railways will open in Uzbekistan soon. Route options for tourist trains are also being jointly considered",

the Russian Railways' press service said.

As for cargo transportation, the parties are working on launching an accelerated refrigerated container train, "Agroexpress", which will consist of refrigerated cars.

All these topics were raised during the visit of the Russian delegation to Tashkent, which was headed by Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev. The delegation also included the President of Russian Railways, Oleg Belozerov.

During the working visit, Savelyev held talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Prime Minister and the Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan.

The Russian Railways clarified that the parties are engaged in fruitful cooperation, one of the results of which was the revival of Tashkent-Moscow trains. They are operated by the Uzbekistan Railways. The first train will set off on September 24. At first, it will run once a week. The frequency of trips will double from mid-December.