North Korea tests new missiles with super-large warheads

19 Sep. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Last night, the DPRK Missile General Bureau successfully tested a new type of tactical ballistic missile "Hwasongpo-11Da-4.5" and a modernized strategic cruise missile, the DPRK Central News Agency (KCNA) reports.

The tests took place at about 6:50 (00:50 Moscow time) in Pyongan Province in the northeast direction. The missiles covered about 400 km. The launches were observed by the country's leader, Kim Jong-Un, RIA Novosti reports.

"The purpose of the test launch was to confirm the accuracy of the missile with a super-large warhead hitting a target at a distance of up to 320 kilometers of medium range and the power of the explosion of a super-large warhead",

KCNA said.

The new missiles are characterized by super-large warheads with conventional charges, weighing 4.5 tons.

The South Korean authorities have already sharply condemned these tests, saying that they threaten peace and security in the region.