19 Sep. 12:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has set the date for the celebration of the Day of State Sovereignty of the republic. The celebration will be held on September 20 every year.

From now on, the Day of State Sovereignty of Azerbaijan will be celebrated on September 20 every year. The corresponding document was signed by the country's President Ilham Aliyev.

He also instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to resolve issues related to the issued order.