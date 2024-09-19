Stavropol to increase flights to Belarus

19 Sep. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Planes from Mineralnye Vody to the Belarusian capital will fly more often due to the increased popularity of the route, the Governor of Stavropol Vladimir Vladimirov said.

"We are increasing the frequency of flights on the Mineralnye Vody-Minsk route to twice a week. From October 29, flights will be possible on Tuesdays and Saturdays. We launched this route following the visit of the Stavropol delegation to Belarus not so long ago — at the beginning of the year. It quickly gained popularity. It's time to expand",

Vladimir Vladimirov said.

Stavropol Territory and Belarus resumed direct flights at the beginning of this year after a 2-year break.

Vladimir added that direct flights strengthened economic ties with Belarus not only for Stavropol but for all of Russia. It increases the flow of tourists and establishes business connections.