Ilham Aliyev visits Aghdam district

19 Sep. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Aghdam region together with his son Heydar, the press service of the President reported.

It is noted that the President of Azerbaijan got acquainted with the restoration work that is being carried out in the village of Kangarli.

In addition to this, Ilham Aliyev and his son participated in the opening of a footwear manufacturing plant in Aghdam Industrial Park.

They also took part in the opening of a plant for the production of electrical distribution equipment, sockets and concrete substations, as well as the opening of a plant for the production of automation and telemetry systems.

Earlier, the President and his son took part in the foundation laying ceremony of the Eyvazkhanbeyli village in the Aghdam district.