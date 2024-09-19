Baku: Yerevan shows disrespect for Azerbaijan's sovereignty

19 Sep. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

It is unacceptable that the Foreign Ministry of Armenia calls Azerbaijan's local actions aimed against terror and the complete withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region, as well as the restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, "ethnic cleansing" and "attack on Karabakh", the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan stated.

"Despite the fact that Armenia claims to be a peaceful country, Armenia's treatment of Karabakh, the ancientand eternal land of Azerbaijan, with fictional names such as "Nagorno-Karabakh" is a clear example of disrespect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan",

the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry added that all actions of Azerbaijan carried out in the territory of Karabakh on September 19-20 were in accordance with international law.