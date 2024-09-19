Pakistan aims to strengthen relations with Russia

19 Sep. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif held a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk. The Deputy Prime Minister came to Islamabad on a visit.

Shahbaz Sharif said that Overchuk's visit had made a serious contribution to the development of bilateral relations. According to Sharif, Pakistan is seeking to develop economic ties with Russia.

"I want to tell you that with the same dedication and commitment, we are looking forward to working with you very closely and develop our bilateral relations and trade ties",

Shahbaz Sharif said.

Sharif expressed hope that Overchuk’s visit to Islamabad would serve to strengthen cooperation between Russia and Pakistan. He also called Russia a great country.