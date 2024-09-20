Baku and Ankara discuss expansion of military cooperation

20 Sep. 9:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

During his visit to Türkiye, Acting Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Namig Islamzade held talks with representatives of the Defense Ministry of this country.

According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Islamzade met with the Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Gülerov, as well as the Chairman of the Defense Industry Committee Haluk Gergun and the commander of the Air Force Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu.

The parties discussed the current state of military cooperation between the countries and the prospects for its further development and exchanged views on joint projects.

In addition to this, representatives of the defense ministries of Türkiye and Azerbaijan noted the importance of further expansion of military cooperation. They also discussed other issues of mutual interest.