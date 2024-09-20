Tehran hopes first meeting between Lavrov and Araghchi to take place

20 Sep. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said that the new Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi hoped to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The Russian and Iranian Foreign Ministers will take part in the UN General Assembly, which will be held in New York next week, RIA Novosti reports.

"I hope that we will be able to organize a bilateral meeting",

Kazem Jalali said.

The meeting of the ministers of the two countries could be the first since Araghchi's appointment as the Iranian Foreign Minister.