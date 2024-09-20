Hundreds of electric buses to operate in Baku during COP29

20 Sep. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chairman of COP29, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev said that 350 electric buses would be used during the Conference in Baku. They will facilitate passenger transportation.

He noted that significant progress had been made in preparation for COP29, and work on the Olympic Stadium in Baku would be completed in the near future.

In addition to this, a temporary media center will be set up in Baku for global coverage of COP29.

Let us remind you that the COP29 Conference will be held in Baku from November 11 to 22 in 2024. Tens of thousands of guests from different countries will take part in it.